EURA Price (EURA)
The live price of EURA (EURA) today is 1.041 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 20.05M USD. EURA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key EURA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 222.36K USD
- EURA price change within the day is +0.13%
- It has a circulating supply of 19.25M USD
Get real-time price updates of the EURA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate EURA price information.
During today, the price change of EURA to USD was $ +0.0013714.
In the past 30 days, the price change of EURA to USD was $ -0.0099825654.
In the past 60 days, the price change of EURA to USD was $ -0.0389351697.
In the past 90 days, the price change of EURA to USD was $ -0.0782737206980958.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0013714
|+0.13%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0099825654
|-0.95%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0389351697
|-3.74%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0782737206980958
|-6.99%
Discover the latest price analysis of EURA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.12%
+0.13%
-0.95%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
agEUR is a stablecoin of the Angle Protocol which value is pegged to the Euro. This stablecoin is backed by derivatives and by the insurance fund of the Angle Protocol. It is fully convertible against collateral held in the protocol. To know the value of 1 Euro, the protocol looks at oracle feeds from Uniswap V3 and Chainlink.
|1 EURA to AUD
A$1.65519
|1 EURA to GBP
￡0.82239
|1 EURA to EUR
€0.98895
|1 EURA to USD
$1.041
|1 EURA to MYR
RM4.6845
|1 EURA to TRY
₺36.63279
|1 EURA to JPY
¥162.85404
|1 EURA to RUB
₽107.16054
|1 EURA to INR
₹88.42254
|1 EURA to IDR
Rp16,790.32023
|1 EURA to PHP
₱61.24203
|1 EURA to EGP
￡E.52.96608
|1 EURA to BRL
R$6.32928
|1 EURA to CAD
C$1.48863
|1 EURA to BDT
৳123.88941
|1 EURA to NGN
₦1,608.95919
|1 EURA to UAH
₴43.48257
|1 EURA to VES
Bs53.091
|1 EURA to PKR
Rs288.59643
|1 EURA to KZT
₸544.45341
|1 EURA to THB
฿35.50851
|1 EURA to TWD
NT$33.96783
|1 EURA to CHF
Fr0.92649
|1 EURA to HKD
HK$8.08857
|1 EURA to MAD
.د.م10.43082