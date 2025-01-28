Coinzix Token Price (ZIX)
The live price of Coinzix Token (ZIX) today is 0.00001299 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 74.78K USD. ZIX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Coinzix Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.62K USD
- Coinzix Token price change within the day is -9.08%
- It has a circulating supply of 5.76B USD
Get real-time price updates of the ZIX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZIX price information.
During today, the price change of Coinzix Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Coinzix Token to USD was $ -0.0000036608.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Coinzix Token to USD was $ -0.0000068780.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Coinzix Token to USD was $ -0.000013929501296958236.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-9.08%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000036608
|-28.18%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000068780
|-52.94%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000013929501296958236
|-51.74%
Discover the latest price analysis of Coinzix Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-4.92%
-9.08%
-17.85%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
COINZIX is a centralized exchange, launched in 2021, with headquarters in Romania, that says its mission is to “make crypto simple, safe and reliable for everyone, from beginners to experts”'. The ecosystem was built on four key pillars - payment services for fiat and crypto, crypto trading services, crypto-economic services, and community services. The COINZIX project was born during the pandemic years, in an EU country that has a big technological and resource potential, with the goal to “smoothen the transition from FIAT to CRYPTO” and increase the DeFi literacy. While launching the CEX platform, COINZIX also implemented a network of crypto ATMs in all the major cities in Romania, that continues to grow across Europe. Their ZIX native utility token was designed to fuel the technical development of their ecosystem, which would include staking, listing services, crypto ATM maturity, and point-of-sale locations. Some of the key security features COINZIX has integrated are secure software development cycles, Multi-Factor Authentication for all sensitive operations, withdrawal protection, live customer support in Romanian and English, and Four Eyes Principle for high-value transactions. All smart contracts and blockchain assets are line-by-line audited and validated by COINZIX’s industry leader partner. COINZIX is used not only by crypto traders but also by new crypto projects as their Launchpad. ZIX is COINZIX’s decentralized utility token, aimed to power COINZIX’s ecosystem, and specially designed to offer access to specific services available on the COINZIX platform. The ZIX token allows COINZIX stakeholders like customers, users, coaches, business owners, and partners to use it on each product, and to interact within the ecosystem. The functionalities of the ZIX Token will be adapted or extended, depending on the evolution of their platform.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ZIX to AUD
A$0.0000206541
|1 ZIX to GBP
￡0.000010392
|1 ZIX to EUR
€0.0000123405
|1 ZIX to USD
$0.00001299
|1 ZIX to MYR
RM0.0000570261
|1 ZIX to TRY
₺0.0004645224
|1 ZIX to JPY
¥0.0020224131
|1 ZIX to RUB
₽0.0012649662
|1 ZIX to INR
₹0.0011238948
|1 ZIX to IDR
Rp0.2095160997
|1 ZIX to PHP
₱0.0007590057
|1 ZIX to EGP
￡E.0.0006530073
|1 ZIX to BRL
R$0.0000765111
|1 ZIX to CAD
C$0.0000185757
|1 ZIX to BDT
৳0.0015841305
|1 ZIX to NGN
₦0.0200772141
|1 ZIX to UAH
₴0.0005454501
|1 ZIX to VES
Bs0.00072744
|1 ZIX to PKR
Rs0.0036223914
|1 ZIX to KZT
₸0.0067131021
|1 ZIX to THB
฿0.0004398414
|1 ZIX to TWD
NT$0.0004278906
|1 ZIX to CHF
Fr0.000011691
|1 ZIX to HKD
HK$0.0001010622
|1 ZIX to MAD
.د.م0.0001295103