aixCB by Virtuals Price (AIXCB)
The live price of aixCB by Virtuals (AIXCB) today is 0.04584714 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 45.55M USD. AIXCB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key aixCB by Virtuals Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.92M USD
- aixCB by Virtuals price change within the day is -8.88%
- It has a circulating supply of 993.51M USD
During today, the price change of aixCB by Virtuals to USD was $ -0.00447137714385214.
In the past 30 days, the price change of aixCB by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of aixCB by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of aixCB by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00447137714385214
|-8.88%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of aixCB by Virtuals: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.53%
-8.88%
-39.78%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
aixCB Capital is a community-backed, AI-driven venture capital initiative focused on funding and supporting early-stage AI, AI Agents, and Decentralized Science (DeSci) projects. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a strong network of collaborators, aixCB Capital bridges the gap between visionary founders and the resources they need to succeed.Enabling community-driven governance for transparent and inclusive decision-making, ensuring alignment with stakeholder interests.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AIXCB to AUD
A$0.0742723668
|1 AIXCB to GBP
￡0.0371361834
|1 AIXCB to EUR
€0.0444717258
|1 AIXCB to USD
$0.04584714
|1 AIXCB to MYR
RM0.2058536586
|1 AIXCB to TRY
₺1.622988756
|1 AIXCB to JPY
¥7.2287185638
|1 AIXCB to RUB
₽4.6594448382
|1 AIXCB to INR
₹3.9506480538
|1 AIXCB to IDR
Rp751.5923387616
|1 AIXCB to PHP
₱2.70498126
|1 AIXCB to EGP
￡E.2.317572927
|1 AIXCB to BRL
R$0.2805844968
|1 AIXCB to CAD
C$0.0660198816
|1 AIXCB to BDT
৳5.5924341372
|1 AIXCB to NGN
₦71.0804889132
|1 AIXCB to UAH
₴1.9471280358
|1 AIXCB to VES
Bs2.42989842
|1 AIXCB to PKR
Rs12.8243620008
|1 AIXCB to KZT
₸24.3090705708
|1 AIXCB to THB
฿1.5899788152
|1 AIXCB to TWD
NT$1.5179988054
|1 AIXCB to CHF
Fr0.0417208974
|1 AIXCB to HKD
HK$0.3566907492
|1 AIXCB to MAD
.د.م0.4625976426