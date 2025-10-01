Tokenomika Algorand (ALGO)
Tokenomika in analiza cen Algorand (ALGO)
Raziščite ključne podatke o tokenomiki in cenah za Algorand (ALGO), vključno s tržno kapitalizacijo, podatki o dobavi, FDV in zgodovino cen. Enostavno preverite trenutno vrednost žetona in njegov položaj na trgu.
Informacije o Algorand (ALGO)
Algorand is a public, permissionless, pure proof of stake blockchain that ensures full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network. Algorand removes technical barriers that have undermined mainstream blockchain adoption: decentralization, scale, and security. Algorand is built by a team with deep roots in academic theory and science, led by Turing award winner Silvio Micali who has dedicated his career to pioneering research in the field of cryptography.
Poglobljena struktura žetona Algorand (ALGO)
Poglobite se v način izdaje, dodeljevanja in odklepanja žetonov ALGO. Ta razdelek izpostavlja ključne vidike ekonomske strukture žetona: uporabnost, spodbude in časovno razporejanje.
Overview
Algorand’s native token, ALGO, is central to the protocol’s operation, governance, and incentive structure. The token economics are designed to support decentralization, incentivize participation, and fund ecosystem growth, with mechanisms evolving over time to adapt to community and market needs.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Maximum Supply: 10 billion ALGO.
- Initial Mint: All tokens were minted at genesis; there is no ongoing inflation.
- Distribution: Tokens are distributed through a combination of ecosystem incentives, governance rewards, and allocations to the Algorand Foundation and Algorand, Inc.
2. Allocation Mechanism
Initial and Ongoing Allocations
|Allocation Category
|Initial Allocation (ALGO)
|% of Max Supply
|Vesting/Unlocking Details
|Algorand, Inc.
|2,000,000,000
|20%
|Subject to vesting
|Algorand Foundation
|500,000,000
|5%
|Subject to vesting
|Community Incentives
|6,200,000,000
|62%
|Distributed via incentives, rewards, etc.
|Participation Rewards (Past)
|2,500,000,000
|25%
|Vesting over ~10 years (2019–2028)
|Relay Nodes
|2,500,000,000
|25%
|Vesting per EIP-11252019AF
|Contingent Incentives
|1,200,000,000
|12%
|Vesting per EIP-11252019AF
|Ecosystem Support
|1,250,000,000
|12.5%
|Locked, distributed over 10 years
Note: Some categories overlap in function and timing; allocations have evolved, and current values may differ from initial plans.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
Primary Uses of ALGO
- Transaction Fees: ALGO is required to pay network transaction fees (minimum 0.001 ALGO per transaction).
- Consensus Participation: ALGO is used in the Pure Proof-of-Stake (PPoS) consensus, where holders can participate in block validation.
- Governance: ALGO holders can commit tokens to governance cycles (3 months each) to vote on protocol proposals and receive rewards.
- DeFi and Ecosystem: ALGO is used in DeFi protocols, liquidity mining, and as collateral in various dApps.
Incentive Programs
- Governance Rewards (Current):
- Users commit ALGO for 3-month cycles, vote on proposals, and receive rewards.
- Rewards are proportional to the amount staked and participation in voting.
- Sourced from a dedicated pool (~1.75 billion ALGO, ~17.5% of supply).
- Historical APY: 10.02%–14.05% (variable by cycle).
- Staking Rewards (2024 Onward):
- Real-time block rewards for validators, paid without slashing or lockups.
- No punitive measures; rewards are distributed to those proposing blocks.
- Past Programs:
- Participation Rewards: Automatic rewards for holding ALGO in eligible wallets (replaced by governance in 2022).
- Liquidity Mining: Short-term programs (e.g., Algofi partnership) to incentivize DeFi activity.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Governance Locking: ALGO committed to governance must remain above the committed balance for the full 3-month cycle to earn rewards.
- No Protocol-Level Locking for Staking: Staking for consensus does not require tokens to be locked or delegated.
- xGov Program: Extended governance with 12-month terms, requiring continued participation and vote allocation; failure to fulfill duties results in forfeiture of deposits.
5. Unlocking Time and Vesting
Participation Rewards Vesting Example
|Allocation Recipient
|Unlock Start
|Unlock End
|Amount Unlocked (ALGO)
|% of Total Allocation
|% Unlock Completed
|Participation Rewards
|2019-06-16
|2028-06-16
|527,395 (per event)
|0.01%
|99.99%+ (ongoing)
- Participation Rewards are vesting linearly over ~10 years (2019–2028), with regular unlocks.
- Ecosystem Support: 12.5% of supply, locked and distributed over 10 years at ~10% per year.
- Relay Nodes & Contingent Incentives: Vesting schedules detailed in EIP-11252019AF.
6. Token Distribution and Concentration
- Top 10 Addresses: Hold ~21.5% of total supply.
- Major Holders: Include Binance (exchange wallets), Algorand Foundation (ecosystem and governance), and other institutional or protocol-related addresses.
7. Summary Table: Algorand Tokenomics
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|10B ALGO minted at genesis; no ongoing inflation
|Allocation
|Foundation, Inc., Community Incentives, Rewards, Ecosystem Support, Relay Nodes, etc.
|Usage
|Fees, consensus, governance, DeFi, dApps
|Incentives
|Governance rewards (3-month cycles), real-time staking rewards, past liquidity mining
|Locking
|Governance: 3-month commitment; xGov: 12-month term; no lock for consensus participation
|Unlocking
|Linear vesting for rewards and ecosystem support; most major unlocks end by 2028–2029
|Distribution
|Top 10 addresses hold ~21.5%; major holders are exchanges and the Foundation
8. Recent Trends and Ecosystem Context
- DeFi TVL: Peaked at ~$268M in Q1 2024, with Folks Finance consistently dominating TVL share. TVL has since declined, reflecting broader market trends and protocol-specific events.
- Ecosystem Growth: Despite TVL fluctuations, Algorand continues to see adoption in real-world use cases, partnerships, and protocol upgrades.
- Governance Evolution: The xGov program and ARC proposal process aim to further decentralize and diversify protocol development and community engagement.
9. References and Further Reading
- Algorand Foundation Governance Portal
- Algorand Staking Rewards
- Algorand Developer Portal
- Algo Explorer (for address and unlock details)
- Algorand Forum
10. Key Takeaways
- Algorand’s tokenomics are designed for long-term sustainability, decentralization, and active community participation.
- The transition from automatic participation rewards to active governance rewards marks a shift toward more engaged and accountable tokenholder involvement.
- Vesting and unlocking schedules are transparent, with most major allocations set to be fully unlocked by 2028–2029.
- The ecosystem is robust, with a diverse set of DeFi protocols, though TVL is concentrated in a few leading projects.
For the most up-to-date details on allocations, vesting, and governance, consult the Algorand Foundation and official documentation.
Tokenomika Algorand (ALGO): Pojasnjene ključne metrike in primeri uporabe
Razumevanje tokenomike Algorand (ALGO) je ključno za analizo njegove dolgoročne vrednosti, trajnosti in potenciala.
Ključne metrike in njihov izračun:
Skupna ponudba:
Največje število žetonov ALGO, ki so bili ali še bodo ustvarjeni.
Razpoložljivi obtok:
Število žetonov, ki so trenutno na voljo na trgu in v javni lasti.
Največjo obtok:
Trdna zgornja meja skupnega števila žetonov ALGO.
FDV (popolnoma razredčeno vrednotenje):
Izračunano kot trenutna cena × največja ponudba, kar omogoča projekcijo skupne tržne vrednosti, če so vsi žetoni v obtoku.
Stopnja inflacije:
Odraža hitrost uvajanja novih žetonov, kar vpliva na redkost in dolgoročno gibanje cen.
Zakaj so trgovcem te metrike pomembne?
Velik razpoložljivi obtok = večja likvidnost.
Omejena največji obtok + nizka inflacija = možnost dolgoročne rasti cen.
Pregledna razdelitev žetonov = večje zaupanje v projekt in manjše tveganje centraliziranega nadzora.
Visok FDV z nizko trenutno tržno kapitalizacijo = možni signali precenjenosti.
Zdaj, ko razumete tokenomiko ALGO, raziščite ceno žetona ALGO v živo!
Kako kupiti ALGO
Želite v svoj portfelj dodati Algorand (ALGO)? MEXC podpira različne načine nakupa ALGO, vključno s kreditnimi karticami, bančnimi prenosi in medsebojnim trgovanjem. Ne glede na to, ali ste začetnik ali profesionalec, MEXC omogoča enostavno in varno kupovanje kriptovalut.
Zgodovina cen Algorand (ALGO)
Analiza zgodovine cen ALGO pomaga uporabnikom razumeti pretekla tržna gibanja, ključne ravni podpore/odpora in vzorce nestanovitnosti. Zgodovinski podatki so ključni del napovedovanja cen in tehnične analize, ne glede na to, ali spremljate najvišje vrednosti vseh časov ali ugotavljate trende.
Napoved cene ALGO
Želite vedeti, v katero smer se bo gibal ALGO? Naša stran za napovedovanje cen ALGO združuje razpoloženje na trgu, zgodovinske trende in tehnične kazalnike, da bi omogočila pogled v prihodnost.
