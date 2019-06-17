ALGO

Algorand is a public, permissionless, pure proof of stake blockchain that ensures full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network. Algorand removes technical barriers that have undermined mainstream blockchain adoption: decentralization, scale, and security. Algorand is built by a team with deep roots in academic theory and science, led by Turing award winner Silvio Micali who has dedicated his career to pioneering research in the field of cryptography.

Ime in priimekALGO

UvrstitevNo.53

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež0.0005%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)1.06%

Razpoložljivi obtok8,609,402,848.992004

Največja ponudba10,000,000,000

Skupna ponudba10,000,000,000

Hitrost kroženja0.8609%

Datum izdaje2019-06-17 00:00:00

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano0.05 USDT

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov3.28017860614,2019-06-21

Najnižja cena0.08761089660746404,2023-09-11

Javna veriga blokovALGO

Panoga

Družbeni mediji

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOmejitev odgovornosti: Podatke zagotavlja cmc in se ne smejo obravnavati kot naložbeni nasveti.