Zeta Price Today

The live Zeta (ZEX) price today is $ 0, with a 2.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZEX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ZEX.

Zeta currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 172,978, with a circulating supply of 187.77M ZEX. During the last 24 hours, ZEX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.307774, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZEX moved -4.98% in the last hour and -33.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.52K.

Zeta (ZEX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 172.98K$ 172.98K $ 172.98K Volume (24H) $ 2.52K$ 2.52K $ 2.52K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 921.23K$ 921.23K $ 921.23K Circulation Supply 187.77M 187.77M 187.77M Total Supply 999,995,989.527686 999,995,989.527686 999,995,989.527686

The current Market Cap of Zeta is $ 172.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.52K. The circulating supply of ZEX is 187.77M, with a total supply of 999995989.527686. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 921.23K.