YZY Price Today

The live YZY (YZY) price today is $ 0.288213, with a 0.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current YZY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.288213 per YZY.

YZY currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 86,165,126, with a circulating supply of 298.96M YZY. During the last 24 hours, YZY traded between $ 0.288074 (low) and $ 0.294106 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.95, while the all-time low was $ 0.188434.

In short-term performance, YZY moved -0.00% in the last hour and -1.97% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.36K.

YZY (YZY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 86.17M$ 86.17M $ 86.17M Volume (24H) $ 1.36K$ 1.36K $ 1.36K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 288.21M$ 288.21M $ 288.21M Circulation Supply 298.96M 298.96M 298.96M Total Supply 999,999,421.61687 999,999,421.61687 999,999,421.61687

The current Market Cap of YZY is $ 86.17M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.36K. The circulating supply of YZY is 298.96M, with a total supply of 999999421.61687. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 288.21M.