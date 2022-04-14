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Top Celebrity-Themed Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Celebrity-Themed sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
YZY
YZY
YZY
$ 0.288231
0.00%
-0.00%
+0.04%
$ 86.17M
$ 1.61K
2
BULLA
BULLA
BULLA
$ 0.016516
+1.04%
-0.53%
-8.50%
$ 16.27M
$ 9.69M
3
Kekius Maximus
Kekius Maximus
KEKIUS
$ 0.007572
+0.05%
-4.22%
-8.80%
$ 7.58M
$ 12.64M
4
Energy
Energy
$NRG
$ 0.00278243
+0.22%
-0.04%
+9.94%
$ 2.73M
$ 18.07K
5
RNT
RNT
RNT
$ 0.00134152
+0.12%
-0.00%
+7.24%
$ 1.32M
$ 56.31K
6
Million
Million
MM
$ 0.994332
+0.04%
-0.00%
-0.77%
$ 994.33K
$ 457.90
7
Mother Iggy
Mother Iggy
MOTHER
$ 0.00089675
+0.26%
-0.05%
+8.49%
$ 865.66K
$ 9.13K
8
Swasticoin
Swasticoin
YZY
$ 0.00058507
+0.18%
-0.05%
+4.62%
$ 585.07K
$ 914.29
9
N3on
N3on
N3ON
$ 0.00038981
0.00%
-0.00%
-1.16%
$ 389.81K
$ 25.45
10
Woman Yelling At Cat
Woman Yelling At Cat
WYAC
$ 0.0003862
+0.24%
-0.11%
+75.76%
$ 382.32K
$ 11.10K
11
FAFO
FAFO
FAFO
$ 0.00028586
+0.22%
-0.04%
+15.20%
$ 285.70K
$ 1.47K
12
HAMI
HAMI
$HAMI
$ 0.00021773
+0.21%
-0.05%
+7.47%
$ 217.67K
$ 39.18
13
Top G
Top G
TOPG
$ 0.00018673
+0.18%
-0.04%
+10.90%
$ 186.73K
$ 90.91
14
Elons Pet Snail
Elons Pet Snail
GARY
$ 0.00231584
+0.40%
+0.01%
+6.32%
$ 101.92K
$ 436.84
15
Jason Derulo
Jason Derulo
JASON
$ 4.415E-5
+0.20%
-1.82%
+17.83%
$ 44.15K
--
16
WAP
WAP
WAP
$ 2.859E-5
+0.21%
-5.05%
+11.20%
$ 28.59K
--
17
Waka Flocka
Waka Flocka
FLOCKA
$ 2.421E-5
0.00%
-2.72%
+20.81%
$ 24.20K
--
18
Ronaldinho Coin
Ronaldinho Coin
STAR10
$ 5.682E-5
-3.22%
-7.87%
+3.74%
$ 17.02K
--
19
FIT
FIT
FIT
$ 0.00004804
-0.19%
-0.02%
-0.41%
--
$ 123.40M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Celebrity-Themed tokens and why are they popular?
Celebrity-Themed tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 19 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $118.20M.
What is the best-performing Celebrity-Themed token right now?
Among Celebrity-Themed tokens tracked on MEXC, GARY has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.01% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Celebrity-Themed tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 19 Celebrity-Themed tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Celebrity-Themed tokens include YZY, BULLA, KEKIUS. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Celebrity-Themed category?
The combined market capitalization of all Celebrity-Themed tokens is approximately $118.20M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Celebrity-Themed sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.