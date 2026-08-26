YieldNest RWA MAX Price Today

The live YieldNest RWA MAX (YNRWAX) price today is $ 0.934449, with a 0.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current YNRWAX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.934449 per YNRWAX.

YieldNest RWA MAX currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 7,929,628, with a circulating supply of 8.49M YNRWAX. During the last 24 hours, YNRWAX traded between $ 0.925754 (low) and $ 0.941329 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.074, while the all-time low was $ 0.233792.

In short-term performance, YNRWAX moved +0.52% in the last hour and -2.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 8.58K.

YieldNest RWA MAX (YNRWAX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.93M$ 7.93M $ 7.93M Volume (24H) $ 8.58K$ 8.58K $ 8.58K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.93M$ 7.93M $ 7.93M Circulation Supply 8.49M 8.49M 8.49M Total Supply 8,485,881.706555815 8,485,881.706555815 8,485,881.706555815

The current Market Cap of YieldNest RWA MAX is $ 7.93M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 8.58K. The circulating supply of YNRWAX is 8.49M, with a total supply of 8485881.706555815. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.93M.