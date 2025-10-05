The live XSilo price today is 0.02578885 USD. Track real-time XSILO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore XSILO price trend easily at MEXC now.The live XSilo price today is 0.02578885 USD. Track real-time XSILO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore XSILO price trend easily at MEXC now.

$0.02578885
XSilo (XSILO) Live Price Chart
XSilo (XSILO) Price Information (USD)

$ 0.02361518
$ 0.02588262
$ 0.02361518
$ 0.02588262
$ 0.067242
$ 0.02228417
XSilo (XSILO) real-time price is $0.02578885. Over the past 24 hours, XSILO traded between a low of $ 0.02361518 and a high of $ 0.02588262, showing active market volatility. XSILO's all-time high price is $ 0.067242, while its all-time low price is $ 0.02228417.

In terms of short-term performance, XSILO has changed by +3.48% over the past hour, +3.58% over 24 hours, and +3.58% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

XSilo (XSILO) Market Information

$ 5.28M
--
$ 5.28M
204.73M
204,734,586.4022729
The current Market Cap of XSilo is $ 5.28M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of XSILO is 204.73M, with a total supply of 204734586.4022729. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.28M.

XSilo (XSILO) Price History USD

During today, the price change of XSilo to USD was $ +0.00089106.
In the past 30 days, the price change of XSilo to USD was $ -0.0156327573.
In the past 60 days, the price change of XSilo to USD was $ -0.0033611304.
In the past 90 days, the price change of XSilo to USD was $ -0.0135808700721623.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00089106+3.58%
30 Days$ -0.0156327573-60.61%
60 Days$ -0.0033611304-13.03%
90 Days$ -0.0135808700721623-34.49%

What is XSilo (XSILO)

xSILO is the staked token of SILO (https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/silo-finance). Users stake SILO to receive xSILO on Sonic Mainnet. xSILO receives revenue distribution from the DAO and endows holders with voting power.

This is not a new project but rather a request to list a new token for an existing project. Kindly add it to our existing project page: https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/silo-finance

People Also Ask: Other Questions About XSilo (XSILO)

How much is XSilo (XSILO) worth today?
The live XSILO price in USD is 0.02578885 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current XSILO to USD price?
The current price of XSILO to USD is $ 0.02578885. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of XSilo?
The market cap for XSILO is $ 5.28M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of XSILO?
The circulating supply of XSILO is 204.73M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of XSILO?
XSILO achieved an ATH price of 0.067242 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of XSILO?
XSILO saw an ATL price of 0.02228417 USD.
What is the trading volume of XSILO?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for XSILO is -- USD.
Will XSILO go higher this year?
XSILO might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out XSILO price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
