XSilo (XSILO) Information

xSILO is the staked token of SILO (https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/silo-finance). Users stake SILO to receive xSILO on Sonic Mainnet. xSILO receives revenue distribution from the DAO and endows holders with voting power.

This is not a new project but rather a request to list a new token for an existing project. Kindly add it to our existing project page: https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/silo-finance