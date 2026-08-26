xRAM Liquid Staking Token Price Today

The live xRAM Liquid Staking Token (HYPERRAM) price today is $ 0.02015829, with a 0.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current HYPERRAM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02015829 per HYPERRAM.

xRAM Liquid Staking Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,071,652, with a circulating supply of 102.77M HYPERRAM. During the last 24 hours, HYPERRAM traded between $ 0.01951313 (low) and $ 0.02075625 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03819125, while the all-time low was $ 0.00866271.

In short-term performance, HYPERRAM moved -0.14% in the last hour and +34.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.55K.

xRAM Liquid Staking Token (HYPERRAM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.07M$ 2.07M $ 2.07M Volume (24H) $ 6.55K$ 6.55K $ 6.55K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.07M$ 2.07M $ 2.07M Circulation Supply 102.77M 102.77M 102.77M Total Supply 102,769,276.4842219 102,769,276.4842219 102,769,276.4842219

The current Market Cap of xRAM Liquid Staking Token is $ 2.07M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.55K. The circulating supply of HYPERRAM is 102.77M, with a total supply of 102769276.4842219. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.07M.