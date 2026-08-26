XPT Price Today

The live XPT (XPT) price today is $ 0.00155476, with a 10.64% change over the past 24 hours. The current XPT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00155476 per XPT.

XPT currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,554,483, with a circulating supply of 999.99M XPT. During the last 24 hours, XPT traded between $ 0.0015713 (low) and $ 0.00173288 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03226485, while the all-time low was $ 0.00115218.

In short-term performance, XPT moved -1.70% in the last hour and +21.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.08K.

XPT (XPT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.55M$ 1.55M $ 1.55M Volume (24H) $ 3.08K$ 3.08K $ 3.08K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.55M$ 1.55M $ 1.55M Circulation Supply 999.99M 999.99M 999.99M Total Supply 999,994,795.427969 999,994,795.427969 999,994,795.427969

The current Market Cap of XPT is $ 1.55M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.08K. The circulating supply of XPT is 999.99M, with a total supply of 999994795.427969. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.55M.