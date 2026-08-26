XPRTL Price Today

The live XPRTL (PRTL) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current PRTL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PRTL.

XPRTL currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 17,864.46, with a circulating supply of 738.13M PRTL. During the last 24 hours, PRTL traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PRTL moved -- in the last hour and +26.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

XPRTL (PRTL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 17.86K$ 17.86K $ 17.86K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 24.20K$ 24.20K $ 24.20K Circulation Supply 738.13M 738.13M 738.13M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of XPRTL is $ 17.86K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PRTL is 738.13M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 24.20K.