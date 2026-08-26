wrkr by Virtuals Price Today

The live wrkr by Virtuals (WRKR) price today is $ 0, with a 2.96% change over the past 24 hours. The current WRKR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WRKR.

wrkr by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 132,129, with a circulating supply of 1.00B WRKR. During the last 24 hours, WRKR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WRKR moved +0.58% in the last hour and -11.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.52K.

wrkr by Virtuals (WRKR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 132.13K$ 132.13K $ 132.13K Volume (24H) $ 5.52K$ 5.52K $ 5.52K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 132.13K$ 132.13K $ 132.13K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of wrkr by Virtuals is $ 132.13K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.52K. The circulating supply of WRKR is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 132.13K.