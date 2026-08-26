Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live wrkr by Virtuals price today is 0 USD.WRKR market cap is 132,129 USD. Track real-time WRKR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live wrkr by Virtuals price today is 0 USD.WRKR market cap is 132,129 USD. Track real-time WRKR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About WRKR

WRKR Price Info

What is WRKR

WRKR Whitepaper

WRKR Official Website

WRKR Tokenomics

WRKR Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

wrkr by Virtuals Logo

wrkr by Virtuals Price (WRKR)

Unlisted

1 WRKR to USD Live Price:

$0.00013203
$0.00013203$0.00013203
+0.04%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
wrkr by Virtuals (WRKR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 17:13:05 (UTC+8)

wrkr by Virtuals Price Today

The live wrkr by Virtuals (WRKR) price today is $ 0, with a 2.96% change over the past 24 hours. The current WRKR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WRKR.

wrkr by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 132,129, with a circulating supply of 1.00B WRKR. During the last 24 hours, WRKR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WRKR moved +0.58% in the last hour and -11.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.52K.

wrkr by Virtuals (WRKR) Market Information

$ 132.13K
$ 132.13K$ 132.13K

$ 5.52K
$ 5.52K$ 5.52K

$ 132.13K
$ 132.13K$ 132.13K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of wrkr by Virtuals is $ 132.13K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.52K. The circulating supply of WRKR is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 132.13K.

wrkr by Virtuals Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.58%

+2.96%

-11.91%

-11.91%

Price Prediction for wrkr by Virtuals

wrkr by Virtuals (WRKR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WRKR in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
wrkr by Virtuals (WRKR) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of wrkr by Virtuals could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price wrkr by Virtuals will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for WRKR price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking wrkr by Virtuals Price Prediction.

What is wrkr by Virtuals (WRKR)

wrkr is a managed AI coding workstation and app runtime built around one persistent Linux virtual machine for each user. The machine keeps its CPU, memory, disk, operating-system state, home directory, tools, files, and local services between sessions. Users connect through a streamed browser desktop or native Mac app and run their own AI coding harness, including Claude Code, Codex CLI, Gemini CLI, or OpenCode. The same machine supports editing, terminals, browser testing, builds, previews, deployment tools, and always-on app serving. wrkr provides the computer and operating substrate; it does not provide or control the user's AI model account.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About wrkr by Virtuals

What is the live price of wrkr by Virtuals?

The current valuation sits at $, showing a price movement of 2.95% over the last 24 hours.

How does market sentiment affect WRKR?

Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.

What is wrkr by Virtuals's market cap and global rank?

With a market capitalization of $132129, wrkr by Virtuals stands at rank #5052, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.

What is the recent trading activity like?

WRKR recorded $-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.

How volatile is WRKR today?

The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.

What is today's 24h trading range?

It moved between $ and $, indicating the intraday price strength.

What long-term factors influence wrkr by Virtuals?

Factors include circulating supply (1000000000.0 tokens), adoption trends within Artificial Intelligence (AI),Infrastructure,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem,Robinhood Ecosystem, and overall traction of the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About wrkr by Virtuals

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 17:13:05 (UTC+8)

wrkr by Virtuals (WRKR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about wrkr by Virtuals

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1642
$0.1642$0.1642

+447.33%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.0831
$1.0831$1.0831

-23.99%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.012144
$0.012144$0.012144

+58.14%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7127
$0.7127$0.7127

-3.58%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.0508
$2.0508$2.0508

-21.12%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1642
$0.1642$0.1642

+447.33%

Bitlayer

Bitlayer

BTR

$0.08959
$0.08959$0.08959

+171.23%

Bubblemaps

Bubblemaps

BMT

$0.02423
$0.02423$0.02423

+49.56%

TAC

TAC

TAC

$0.003667
$0.003667$0.003667

+41.91%

龙虾

龙虾

龙虾

$0.038500
$0.038500$0.038500

+36.57%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage