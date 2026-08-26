Wrapped Zera Price Today

The live Wrapped Zera (WZRA) price today is $ 0.02399639, with a 4.62% change over the past 24 hours. The current WZRA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02399639 per WZRA.

Wrapped Zera currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 89,503, with a circulating supply of 3.73M WZRA. During the last 24 hours, WZRA traded between $ 0.02402534 (low) and $ 0.02516297 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.568298, while the all-time low was $ 0.02399478.

In short-term performance, WZRA moved -0.12% in the last hour and -17.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.54K.

Wrapped Zera (WZRA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 89.50K$ 89.50K $ 89.50K Volume (24H) $ 1.54K$ 1.54K $ 1.54K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 89.50K$ 89.50K $ 89.50K Circulation Supply 3.73M 3.73M 3.73M Total Supply 3,729,835.677244115 3,729,835.677244115 3,729,835.677244115

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Zera is $ 89.50K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.54K. The circulating supply of WZRA is 3.73M, with a total supply of 3729835.677244115. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 89.50K.