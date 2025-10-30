Wrapped Nibiru (WNIBI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.01203444 $ 0.01203444 $ 0.01203444 24H Low $ 0.01216392 $ 0.01216392 $ 0.01216392 24H High 24H Low $ 0.01203444$ 0.01203444 $ 0.01203444 24H High $ 0.01216392$ 0.01216392 $ 0.01216392 All Time High $ 0.01247429$ 0.01247429 $ 0.01247429 Lowest Price $ 0.00965263$ 0.00965263 $ 0.00965263 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -0.93% Price Change (7D) +4.21% Price Change (7D) +4.21%

Wrapped Nibiru (WNIBI) real-time price is $0.0120349. Over the past 24 hours, WNIBI traded between a low of $ 0.01203444 and a high of $ 0.01216392, showing active market volatility. WNIBI's all-time high price is $ 0.01247429, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00965263.

In terms of short-term performance, WNIBI has changed by -- over the past hour, -0.93% over 24 hours, and +4.21% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Nibiru (WNIBI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 131.73K$ 131.73K $ 131.73K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 131.73K$ 131.73K $ 131.73K Circulation Supply 10.95M 10.95M 10.95M Total Supply 10,945,424.77 10,945,424.77 10,945,424.77

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Nibiru is $ 131.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WNIBI is 10.95M, with a total supply of 10945424.77. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 131.73K.