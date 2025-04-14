Wrapped Minima Price (WMINIMA)
The live price of Wrapped Minima (WMINIMA) today is 0.02152153 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. WMINIMA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wrapped Minima Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.51K USD
- Wrapped Minima price change within the day is -8.14%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Wrapped Minima to USD was $ -0.00190749227059801.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped Minima to USD was $ +0.0058134107.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped Minima to USD was $ -0.0041803183.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped Minima to USD was $ -0.01665970175942843.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00190749227059801
|-8.14%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0058134107
|+27.01%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0041803183
|-19.42%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01665970175942843
|-43.63%
Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped Minima: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
-8.14%
+7.80%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Minima was founded in London in 2018. It has created an ultra-lean blockchain protocol that runs in full on a mobile or IoT device, allowing every user to run a constructing and validating node. By adopting this approach, Minima has enabled a completely decentralized network to be built, one that is scalable and inclusive, while remaining secure and resilient. Minima’s Public Presale will be for Wrapped Minima ($WMINIMA). 100% of Native Minima (1,000,000,000 $MINIMA coins) will be minted at the Token Generation Event, and 12.5% of these coins will be wrapped on the Ethereum blockchain as ERC-20 tokens (125,000,000 $WMINIMA coins), in order for Wrapped Minima to be tradable on exchanges shortly after the event.
|1 WMINIMA to VND
₫551.83355073
|1 WMINIMA to AUD
A$0.0340040174
|1 WMINIMA to GBP
￡0.0161411475
|1 WMINIMA to EUR
€0.0187237311
|1 WMINIMA to USD
$0.02152153
|1 WMINIMA to MYR
RM0.0949099473
|1 WMINIMA to TRY
₺0.8176029247
|1 WMINIMA to JPY
¥3.0657419485
|1 WMINIMA to RUB
₽1.814264979
|1 WMINIMA to INR
₹1.8495602882
|1 WMINIMA to IDR
Rp358.6920231898
|1 WMINIMA to KRW
₩30.4837407379
|1 WMINIMA to PHP
₱1.2275880712
|1 WMINIMA to EGP
￡E.1.1029784125
|1 WMINIMA to BRL
R$0.1261161658
|1 WMINIMA to CAD
C$0.0296997114
|1 WMINIMA to BDT
৳2.6094855125
|1 WMINIMA to NGN
₦34.3244729817
|1 WMINIMA to UAH
₴0.8890544043
|1 WMINIMA to VES
Bs1.52802863
|1 WMINIMA to PKR
Rs6.0215088787
|1 WMINIMA to KZT
₸11.0990834516
|1 WMINIMA to THB
฿0.7192495326
|1 WMINIMA to TWD
NT$0.697297572
|1 WMINIMA to AED
د.إ0.0789840151
|1 WMINIMA to CHF
Fr0.0174324393
|1 WMINIMA to HKD
HK$0.1667918575
|1 WMINIMA to MAD
.د.م0.1997197984
|1 WMINIMA to MXN
$0.4349501213