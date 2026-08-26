Wrapped Glue Price Today

The live Wrapped Glue (WGLUE) price today is $ 0.00267194, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current WGLUE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00267194 per WGLUE.

Wrapped Glue currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,639,951, with a circulating supply of 988.03M WGLUE. During the last 24 hours, WGLUE traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.462231, while the all-time low was $ 0.00205897.

In short-term performance, WGLUE moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.00.

Wrapped Glue (WGLUE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.64M$ 2.64M $ 2.64M Volume (24H) $ 1.00$ 1.00 $ 1.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.64M$ 2.64M $ 2.64M Circulation Supply 988.03M 988.03M 988.03M Total Supply 988,028,020.683327 988,028,020.683327 988,028,020.683327

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Glue is $ 2.64M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.00. The circulating supply of WGLUE is 988.03M, with a total supply of 988028020.683327. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.64M.