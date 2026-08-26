Wrapped Canton Coin Price Today

The live Wrapped Canton Coin (WCC) price today is $ 0.119691, with a 4.89% change over the past 24 hours. The current WCC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.119691 per WCC.

Wrapped Canton Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 497,600, with a circulating supply of 4.16M WCC. During the last 24 hours, WCC traded between $ 0.119601 (low) and $ 0.127044 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.774895, while the all-time low was $ 0.079589.

In short-term performance, WCC moved +0.07% in the last hour and +31.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 10.70K.

Wrapped Canton Coin (WCC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 497.60K$ 497.60K $ 497.60K Volume (24H) $ 10.70K$ 10.70K $ 10.70K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 497.60K$ 497.60K $ 497.60K Circulation Supply 4.16M 4.16M 4.16M Total Supply 4,157,408.249217134 4,157,408.249217134 4,157,408.249217134

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Canton Coin is $ 497.60K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 10.70K. The circulating supply of WCC is 4.16M, with a total supply of 4157408.249217134. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 497.60K.