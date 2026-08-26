Worldwide USD Price Today

The live Worldwide USD (WUSD) price today is $ 1.17, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current WUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.17 per WUSD.

Worldwide USD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 773,732, with a circulating supply of 658.79K WUSD. During the last 24 hours, WUSD traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.29, while the all-time low was $ 0.934513.

In short-term performance, WUSD moved -- in the last hour and +19.92% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.37.

Worldwide USD (WUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 773.73K$ 773.73K $ 773.73K Volume (24H) $ 1.37$ 1.37 $ 1.37 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 773.73K$ 773.73K $ 773.73K Circulation Supply 658.79K 658.79K 658.79K Total Supply 658,792.9642690615 658,792.9642690615 658,792.9642690615

The current Market Cap of Worldwide USD is $ 773.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.37. The circulating supply of WUSD is 658.79K, with a total supply of 658792.9642690615. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 773.73K.