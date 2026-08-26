WorldAssets Price Today

The live WorldAssets (INC) price today is $ 0.078787, with a 0.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current INC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.078787 per INC.

WorldAssets currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 7,100,525, with a circulating supply of 90.00M INC. During the last 24 hours, INC traded between $ 0.077484 (low) and $ 0.080474 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.13, while the all-time low was $ 0.066971.

In short-term performance, INC moved -0.65% in the last hour and -2.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.75K.

WorldAssets (INC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.10M$ 7.10M $ 7.10M Volume (24H) $ 57.75K$ 57.75K $ 57.75K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 23.67M$ 23.67M $ 23.67M Circulation Supply 90.00M 90.00M 90.00M Total Supply 300,000,000.0 300,000,000.0 300,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of WorldAssets is $ 7.10M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.75K. The circulating supply of INC is 90.00M, with a total supply of 300000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.67M.