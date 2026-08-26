Wombat Exchange Price Today

The live Wombat Exchange (WOM) price today is $ 0, with a 0.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current WOM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WOM.

Wombat Exchange currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 102,479, with a circulating supply of 195.77M WOM. During the last 24 hours, WOM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.084, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WOM moved +0.00% in the last hour and -5.87% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.83K.

Wombat Exchange (WOM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 102.48K$ 102.48K $ 102.48K Volume (24H) $ 4.83K$ 4.83K $ 4.83K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 523.47K$ 523.47K $ 523.47K Circulation Supply 195.77M 195.77M 195.77M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Wombat Exchange is $ 102.48K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.83K. The circulating supply of WOM is 195.77M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 523.47K.