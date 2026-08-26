Wingbits Price Today

The live Wingbits (WINGS) price today is $ 0.00382636, with a 5.88% change over the past 24 hours. The current WINGS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00382636 per WINGS.

Wingbits currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 3,770,444, with a circulating supply of 985.39M WINGS. During the last 24 hours, WINGS traded between $ 0.00368489 (low) and $ 0.0043967 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01089803, while the all-time low was $ 0.00281794.

In short-term performance, WINGS moved +0.93% in the last hour and -20.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 257.89K.

Wingbits (WINGS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.77M$ 3.77M $ 3.77M Volume (24H) $ 257.89K$ 257.89K $ 257.89K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 38.26M$ 38.26M $ 38.26M Circulation Supply 985.39M 985.39M 985.39M Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Wingbits is $ 3.77M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 257.89K. The circulating supply of WINGS is 985.39M, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 38.26M.