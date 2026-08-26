Waffles Price Today

The live Waffles (WAFFLES) price today is $ 0, with a 14.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current WAFFLES to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WAFFLES.

Waffles currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 707,334, with a circulating supply of 997.96M WAFFLES. During the last 24 hours, WAFFLES traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0425847, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WAFFLES moved +0.63% in the last hour and +16.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.84K.

Waffles (WAFFLES) Market Information

Market Cap $ 707.33K$ 707.33K $ 707.33K Volume (24H) $ 5.84K$ 5.84K $ 5.84K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 707.33K$ 707.33K $ 707.33K Circulation Supply 997.96M 997.96M 997.96M Total Supply 997,956,910.142859 997,956,910.142859 997,956,910.142859

The current Market Cap of Waffles is $ 707.33K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.84K. The circulating supply of WAFFLES is 997.96M, with a total supply of 997956910.142859. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 707.33K.