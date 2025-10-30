VUSD (VUSD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.987778 $ 0.987778 $ 0.987778 24H Low $ 1.0 $ 1.0 $ 1.0 24H High 24H Low $ 0.987778$ 0.987778 $ 0.987778 24H High $ 1.0$ 1.0 $ 1.0 All Time High $ 1.044$ 1.044 $ 1.044 Lowest Price $ 0.96079$ 0.96079 $ 0.96079 Price Change (1H) -0.14% Price Change (1D) +0.66% Price Change (7D) +0.64% Price Change (7D) +0.64%

VUSD (VUSD) real-time price is $0.998634. Over the past 24 hours, VUSD traded between a low of $ 0.987778 and a high of $ 1.0, showing active market volatility. VUSD's all-time high price is $ 1.044, while its all-time low price is $ 0.96079.

In terms of short-term performance, VUSD has changed by -0.14% over the past hour, +0.66% over 24 hours, and +0.64% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

VUSD (VUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.63M$ 1.63M $ 1.63M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.63M$ 1.63M $ 1.63M Circulation Supply 1.64M 1.64M 1.64M Total Supply 1,637,225.673699398 1,637,225.673699398 1,637,225.673699398

The current Market Cap of VUSD is $ 1.63M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VUSD is 1.64M, with a total supply of 1637225.673699398. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.63M.