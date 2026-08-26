VoluMint Price Today

The live VoluMint (VMINT) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current VMINT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per VMINT.

VoluMint currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 18,154.31, with a circulating supply of 900.99M VMINT. During the last 24 hours, VMINT traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.084504, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VMINT moved -- in the last hour and -5.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

VoluMint (VMINT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 18.15K$ 18.15K $ 18.15K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 20.15K$ 20.15K $ 20.15K Circulation Supply 900.99M 900.99M 900.99M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of VoluMint is $ 18.15K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VMINT is 900.99M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.15K.