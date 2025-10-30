Vibing Cat Coin (VIBECOIN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.0002945 24H High $ 0.0003688 All Time High $ 0.00210965 Lowest Price $ 0.00007988 Price Change (1H) +8.99% Price Change (1D) +2.67% Price Change (7D) +48.20%

Vibing Cat Coin (VIBECOIN) real-time price is $0.00036876. Over the past 24 hours, VIBECOIN traded between a low of $ 0.0002945 and a high of $ 0.0003688, showing active market volatility. VIBECOIN's all-time high price is $ 0.00210965, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00007988.

In terms of short-term performance, VIBECOIN has changed by +8.99% over the past hour, +2.67% over 24 hours, and +48.20% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Vibing Cat Coin (VIBECOIN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 368.66K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 368.66K Circulation Supply 999.62M Total Supply 999,623,796.2304431

The current Market Cap of Vibing Cat Coin is $ 368.66K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VIBECOIN is 999.62M, with a total supply of 999623796.2304431. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 368.66K.