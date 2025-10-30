V2EX (V2EX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00576552 24H High $ 0.00612496 All Time High $ 0.01572952 Lowest Price $ 0.0052682 Price Change (1H) +0.03% Price Change (1D) -0.39% Price Change (7D) +10.84%

V2EX (V2EX) real-time price is $0.00600352. Over the past 24 hours, V2EX traded between a low of $ 0.00576552 and a high of $ 0.00612496, showing active market volatility. V2EX's all-time high price is $ 0.01572952, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0052682.

In terms of short-term performance, V2EX has changed by +0.03% over the past hour, -0.39% over 24 hours, and +10.84% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

V2EX (V2EX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.00M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.00M Circulation Supply 1000.00M Total Supply 999,999,278.658802

The current Market Cap of V2EX is $ 6.00M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of V2EX is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999278.658802. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.00M.