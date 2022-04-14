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Top US Treasury-backed Stablecoin Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the US Treasury-backed Stablecoin sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Ondo US Dollar Yield
Ondo US Dollar Yield
USDY
$ 1.14
0.00%
-0.00%
0.00%
$ 2.18B
$ 3.05M
2
OpenEden OpenDollar
OpenEden OpenDollar
USDO
$ 0.997767
0.00%
0.00%
-0.03%
$ 26.67M
$ 9.41
3
Citrea USD
Citrea USD
CTUSD
$ 1.002
-0.40%
+0.01%
-0.10%
$ 6.63M
$ 46.90K
4
US Sonic Dollar
US Sonic Dollar
USSD
$ 0.999663
0.00%
0.00%
-0.53%
$ 2.10M
$ 261.04K
5
STBL USST
STBL USST
USST
$ 0.999031
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 1.15M
$ 950.34
6
USDM1
USDM1
USDM1
$ 1.017
0.00%
0.00%
+1.29%
$ 1.04M
$ 24.00
7
Solayer USD
Solayer USD
SUSD
$ 1.11
0.00%
-0.00%
-0.89%
$ 716.52K
$ 609.03
8
MANTRA USD
MANTRA USD
MANTRAUSD
$ 0.973329
-0.12%
-0.03%
-2.62%
$ 349.77K
$ 1.70K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are US Treasury-backed Stablecoin tokens and why are they popular?
US Treasury-backed Stablecoin tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 8 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $2.22B.
What is the best-performing US Treasury-backed Stablecoin token right now?
Among US Treasury-backed Stablecoin tokens tracked on MEXC, CTUSD has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.01% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many US Treasury-backed Stablecoin tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 8 US Treasury-backed Stablecoin tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular US Treasury-backed Stablecoin tokens include USDY, USDO, CTUSD. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the US Treasury-backed Stablecoin category?
The combined market capitalization of all US Treasury-backed Stablecoin tokens is approximately $2.22B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the US Treasury-backed Stablecoin sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.