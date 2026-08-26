Unitas Gold Price Today

The live Unitas Gold (XGLD) price today is $ 4,671.02, with a 0.49% change over the past 24 hours. The current XGLD to USD conversion rate is $ 4,671.02 per XGLD.

Unitas Gold currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 11,050,890, with a circulating supply of 2.37K XGLD. During the last 24 hours, XGLD traded between $ 4,624.69 (low) and $ 4,698.21 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 6,112.55, while the all-time low was $ 3,943.47.

In short-term performance, XGLD moved -0.05% in the last hour and +7.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 150.87.

Unitas Gold (XGLD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.05M$ 11.05M $ 11.05M Volume (24H) $ 150.87$ 150.87 $ 150.87 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.05M$ 11.05M $ 11.05M Circulation Supply 2.37K 2.37K 2.37K Total Supply 2,365.840371 2,365.840371 2,365.840371

The current Market Cap of Unitas Gold is $ 11.05M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 150.87. The circulating supply of XGLD is 2.37K, with a total supply of 2365.840371. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.05M.