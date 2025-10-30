Unit Fartcoin (UFART) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.363064 24H High $ 0.417613 All Time High $ 1.69 Lowest Price $ 0.324925 Price Change (1H) -1.15% Price Change (1D) +9.91% Price Change (7D) +21.09%

Unit Fartcoin (UFART) real-time price is $0.408626. Over the past 24 hours, UFART traded between a low of $ 0.363064 and a high of $ 0.417613, showing active market volatility. UFART's all-time high price is $ 1.69, while its all-time low price is $ 0.324925.

In terms of short-term performance, UFART has changed by -1.15% over the past hour, +9.91% over 24 hours, and +21.09% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Unit Fartcoin (UFART) Market Information

Market Cap $ 32.67M$ 32.67M $ 32.67M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 407.93M$ 407.93M $ 407.93M Circulation Supply 80.10M 80.10M 80.10M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Unit Fartcoin is $ 32.67M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of UFART is 80.10M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 407.93M.