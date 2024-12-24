Ultra Price (UOS)
The live price of Ultra (UOS) today is 0.100049 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 41.68M USD. UOS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ultra Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 433.76K USD
- Ultra price change within the day is +8.67%
- It has a circulating supply of 404.31M USD
During today, the price change of Ultra to USD was $ +0.00798489.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ultra to USD was $ +0.0169896208.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ultra to USD was $ +0.0194269645.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ultra to USD was $ +0.00434502507995094.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00798489
|+8.67%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0169896208
|+16.98%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0194269645
|+19.42%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00434502507995094
|+4.54%
Discover the latest price analysis of Ultra: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.49%
+8.67%
-13.50%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Ultra is a protocol and platform positioned to disrupt the $140bn USD gaming industry using blockchain technology to allow anyone to build and operate their own game distribution platform or virtual goods trading service. In doing so, it challenges the current monopoly held by industry heavyweights Steam, Google, and Apple. This will unlock new opportunities and create value for all the actors involved. Large commercial partnerships are signed, the protocol and platform have been built and will be launched in open beta in October 2019. UOS is the Token that powers the Ultra Ecosystem and can be used to purchase everything on the platform, including games, virtual items and ads for game developers. Ultra will accept traditional forms of payment such as Paypal and credit cards as well. These fiat currency transactions are converted to UOS seamlessly on the backend and are completed on the blockchain with UOS tokens. The token will also be used across the platform in many non-transactional ways including betting, tournaments, and donations. TIMELOCK: 10 to 20% of every transaction will be kept in a smart contract for 60 days. In addition, 5% of Ultra profits will be reserved for 2 years to fund exclusive games that use its blockchain and NFTs capabilities. ENGAGEMENT: Tokens are earned by performing specific actions such as; helping developers to build better games; watching ads; beta testing; answering surveys, and more. STACKING: Players can get rewarded with free games, swag and exclusive content just by holding tokens. SPENDABILITY: Users can buy and sell games/items for UOS, and in hundreds of shops through partners.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 UOS to AUD
A$0.15907791
|1 UOS to GBP
￡0.07903871
|1 UOS to EUR
€0.09604704
|1 UOS to USD
$0.100049
|1 UOS to MYR
RM0.44922001
|1 UOS to TRY
₺3.52272529
|1 UOS to JPY
¥15.7176979
|1 UOS to RUB
₽10.12695978
|1 UOS to INR
₹8.51517039
|1 UOS to IDR
Rp1,613.69332247
|1 UOS to PHP
₱5.85786895
|1 UOS to EGP
￡E.5.10950243
|1 UOS to BRL
R$0.61930331
|1 UOS to CAD
C$0.14307007
|1 UOS to BDT
৳11.96986236
|1 UOS to NGN
₦154.87385102
|1 UOS to UAH
₴4.21006192
|1 UOS to VES
Bs5.102499
|1 UOS to PKR
Rs27.90766806
|1 UOS to KZT
₸52.24458731
|1 UOS to THB
฿3.42467727
|1 UOS to TWD
NT$3.2716023
|1 UOS to CHF
Fr0.08904361
|1 UOS to HKD
HK$0.77638024
|1 UOS to MAD
.د.م1.00749343