Uber xStock Price Today

The live Uber xStock (UBERX) price today is $ 81.14, with a 2.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current UBERX to USD conversion rate is $ 81.14 per UBERX.

Uber xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 280,635, with a circulating supply of 3.46K UBERX. During the last 24 hours, UBERX traded between $ 79.19 (low) and $ 81.15 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 519.49, while the all-time low was $ 25.97.

In short-term performance, UBERX moved -- in the last hour and +7.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 161.93.

Uber xStock (UBERX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 280.64K$ 280.64K $ 280.64K Volume (24H) $ 161.93$ 161.93 $ 161.93 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 110.02M$ 110.02M $ 110.02M Circulation Supply 3.46K 3.46K 3.46K Total Supply 1,355,855.805037044 1,355,855.805037044 1,355,855.805037044

The current Market Cap of Uber xStock is $ 280.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 161.93. The circulating supply of UBERX is 3.46K, with a total supply of 1355855.805037044. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 110.02M.