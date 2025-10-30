TikTrix (TRIX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.069767 24H High $ 0.079027 All Time High $ 0.258948 Lowest Price $ 0.04883387 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -11.05% Price Change (7D) -2.63%

TikTrix (TRIX) real-time price is $0.070072. Over the past 24 hours, TRIX traded between a low of $ 0.069767 and a high of $ 0.079027, showing active market volatility. TRIX's all-time high price is $ 0.258948, while its all-time low price is $ 0.04883387.

In terms of short-term performance, TRIX has changed by -- over the past hour, -11.05% over 24 hours, and -2.63% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

TikTrix (TRIX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.69M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 140.14M Circulation Supply 124.08M Total Supply 2,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of TikTrix is $ 8.69M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TRIX is 124.08M, with a total supply of 2000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 140.14M.