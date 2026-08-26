Thirdfy Price Today

The live Thirdfy (TFY) price today is $ 0.00150791, with a 6.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current TFY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00150791 per TFY.

Thirdfy currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 154,474, with a circulating supply of 102.45M TFY. During the last 24 hours, TFY traded between $ 0.00144988 (low) and $ 0.00157476 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0215127, while the all-time low was $ 0.00110497.

In short-term performance, TFY moved -0.40% in the last hour and +22.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 22.59.

Thirdfy (TFY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 154.47K$ 154.47K $ 154.47K Volume (24H) $ 22.59$ 22.59 $ 22.59 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 882.04K$ 882.04K $ 882.04K Circulation Supply 102.45M 102.45M 102.45M Total Supply 584,959,999.0 584,959,999.0 584,959,999.0

The current Market Cap of Thirdfy is $ 154.47K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 22.59. The circulating supply of TFY is 102.45M, with a total supply of 584959999.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 882.04K.