Thala Price Today

The live Thala (THL) price today is $ 0.00875582, with a 0.25% change over the past 24 hours. The current THL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00875582 per THL.

Thala currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 634,064, with a circulating supply of 72.43M THL. During the last 24 hours, THL traded between $ 0.00863093 (low) and $ 0.00873851 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.13, while the all-time low was $ 0.00708548.

In short-term performance, THL moved +0.79% in the last hour and +11.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 233.58.

Thala (THL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 634.06K$ 634.06K $ 634.06K Volume (24H) $ 233.58$ 233.58 $ 233.58 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 875.43K$ 875.43K $ 875.43K Circulation Supply 72.43M 72.43M 72.43M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Thala is $ 634.06K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 233.58. The circulating supply of THL is 72.43M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 875.43K.