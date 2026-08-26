TENEX Price Today

The live TENEX (SN67) price today is $ 1.29, with a 5.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current SN67 to USD conversion rate is $ 1.29 per SN67.

TENEX currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,520,867, with a circulating supply of 1.18M SN67. During the last 24 hours, SN67 traded between $ 1.28 (low) and $ 1.47 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 48.12, while the all-time low was $ 0.01483918.

In short-term performance, SN67 moved +0.28% in the last hour and +12.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 23.71K.

TENEX (SN67) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.52M$ 1.52M $ 1.52M Volume (24H) $ 23.71K$ 23.71K $ 23.71K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.52M$ 1.52M $ 1.52M Circulation Supply 1.18M 1.18M 1.18M Total Supply 1,179,540.505806837 1,179,540.505806837 1,179,540.505806837

The current Market Cap of TENEX is $ 1.52M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 23.71K. The circulating supply of SN67 is 1.18M, with a total supply of 1179540.505806837. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.52M.