SyntheticsAI Price Today

The live SyntheticsAI (SYNTHETIC) price today is $ 0, with a 0.26% change over the past 24 hours. The current SYNTHETIC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SYNTHETIC.

SyntheticsAI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 25,706, with a circulating supply of 100.00B SYNTHETIC. During the last 24 hours, SYNTHETIC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SYNTHETIC moved -- in the last hour and +27.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

SyntheticsAI (SYNTHETIC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 25.71K$ 25.71K $ 25.71K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 25.71K$ 25.71K $ 25.71K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of SyntheticsAI is $ 25.71K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SYNTHETIC is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.71K.