Synapse Power Price Today

The live Synapse Power (XNAP) price today is $ 0.01194598, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current XNAP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01194598 per XNAP.

Synapse Power currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,803,506, with a circulating supply of 150.98M XNAP. During the last 24 hours, XNAP traded between $ 0.01186946 (low) and $ 0.01196085 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01262545, while the all-time low was $ 0.00650415.

In short-term performance, XNAP moved +0.14% in the last hour and -1.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.04K.

Synapse Power (XNAP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.80M$ 1.80M $ 1.80M Volume (24H) $ 1.04K$ 1.04K $ 1.04K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.93M$ 11.93M $ 11.93M Circulation Supply 150.98M 150.98M 150.98M Total Supply 999,112,109.64 999,112,109.64 999,112,109.64

The current Market Cap of Synapse Power is $ 1.80M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.04K. The circulating supply of XNAP is 150.98M, with a total supply of 999112109.64. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.93M.