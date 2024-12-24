SureRemit Price (RMT)
The live price of SureRemit (RMT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 128.90K USD. RMT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SureRemit Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.93 USD
- SureRemit price change within the day is +3.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 746.90M USD
During today, the price change of SureRemit to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SureRemit to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SureRemit to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SureRemit to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.07%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-54.82%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+209.63%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Who is SureRemit? SureRemit is part of SureGroup, which also includes SureGifts, the largest gifting platform in Africa. SureRemit is the global non-cash remittance service provider utilizing the blockchain to facilitate instant cross border transfers. With the SureRemit app, users can support loved ones globally by sending them shopping vouchers, mobile air time top-ups, and pay their (utility) bills. Why SureRemit? For recipients... Using SureRemit, recipients don't have to travel and wait in long lines to receive an expensive wire transfer. All they need is a mobile phone or email address. Recipients use the SureRemit App to send in-app support requests (SureRequest) to senders and receive support instantly. SureRemit is great for senders too... Not only are the SureRemit services far cheaper compared to other remittance options, but our services also ensure that your loved ones receive exactly the amount you are sending—no excessive (hidden) fees or costs. And last but not least, you know that the value you send is utilized as intended. 2. Token Info RMT TOKEN The RemitToken (RMT) can be used to pay for transaction fees on the SureRemit/SureGifts platform. Additionally, RMT holders receive great deals and exclusive discounts. All transaction fees received are paid/converted in/to RMT, and the RMT is then burned. The RMT total supply, therefore, continually decreases. In the SureRemit app, you can also send, receive and store your RMT. Many more functions and utility for RMT are added soon.
