The live SUPERIOR price today is 0.00004439 USD. Track real-time SUPERIOR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SUPERIOR price trend easily at MEXC now.The live SUPERIOR price today is 0.00004439 USD. Track real-time SUPERIOR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SUPERIOR price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About SUPERIOR

SUPERIOR Price Info

SUPERIOR Official Website

SUPERIOR Tokenomics

SUPERIOR Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

SUPERIOR Logo

SUPERIOR Price (SUPERIOR)

Unlisted

1 SUPERIOR to USD Live Price:

--
----
-0.40%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
SUPERIOR (SUPERIOR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 07:32:25 (UTC+8)

SUPERIOR (SUPERIOR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00004423
$ 0.00004423$ 0.00004423
24H Low
$ 0.00004461
$ 0.00004461$ 0.00004461
24H High

$ 0.00004423
$ 0.00004423$ 0.00004423

$ 0.00004461
$ 0.00004461$ 0.00004461

$ 0.00055992
$ 0.00055992$ 0.00055992

$ 0.00002536
$ 0.00002536$ 0.00002536

--

-0.49%

+3.99%

+3.99%

SUPERIOR (SUPERIOR) real-time price is $0.00004439. Over the past 24 hours, SUPERIOR traded between a low of $ 0.00004423 and a high of $ 0.00004461, showing active market volatility. SUPERIOR's all-time high price is $ 0.00055992, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00002536.

In terms of short-term performance, SUPERIOR has changed by -- over the past hour, -0.49% over 24 hours, and +3.99% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

SUPERIOR (SUPERIOR) Market Information

$ 400.31K
$ 400.31K$ 400.31K

--
----

$ 443.91K
$ 443.91K$ 443.91K

9.02B
9.02B 9.02B

10,000,000,000.0
10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of SUPERIOR is $ 400.31K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SUPERIOR is 9.02B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 443.91K.

SUPERIOR (SUPERIOR) Price History USD

During today, the price change of SUPERIOR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SUPERIOR to USD was $ -0.0000186880.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SUPERIOR to USD was $ -0.0000281438.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SUPERIOR to USD was $ -0.0002580035284297449.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-0.49%
30 Days$ -0.0000186880-42.09%
60 Days$ -0.0000281438-63.40%
90 Days$ -0.0002580035284297449-85.32%

What is SUPERIOR (SUPERIOR)

$SUPERIOR is a Cardano-based meme token representing the next wave of utility and community in the ecosystem. While still under the radar, it’s designed to dominate narratives around DePIN, community-driven growth, and viral content on X.

Here’s the breakdown:

Built on Cardano: It uses ADA’s native token standard, requiring no smart contracts for basic transfers. That means it’s secure, cheap, and fast.

Viral content engine: $SUPERIOR fuels an aggressive content strategy—memes, insights, analysis—laser-focused on growing the Cardano narrative.

Community identity: It’s more than just a token. It’s a banner. A symbol for those who believe Cardano should lead the crypto conversation and that content is king.

Tied to DePIN and engagement: It’s aligned with emerging trends like DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks), the rise of Midnight, and real-world Cardano adoption.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

SUPERIOR (SUPERIOR) Resource

Official Website

SUPERIOR Price Prediction (USD)

How much will SUPERIOR (SUPERIOR) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your SUPERIOR (SUPERIOR) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for SUPERIOR.

Check the SUPERIOR price prediction now!

SUPERIOR to Local Currencies

SUPERIOR (SUPERIOR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SUPERIOR (SUPERIOR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SUPERIOR token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SUPERIOR (SUPERIOR)

How much is SUPERIOR (SUPERIOR) worth today?
The live SUPERIOR price in USD is 0.00004439 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current SUPERIOR to USD price?
The current price of SUPERIOR to USD is $ 0.00004439. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of SUPERIOR?
The market cap for SUPERIOR is $ 400.31K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of SUPERIOR?
The circulating supply of SUPERIOR is 9.02B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SUPERIOR?
SUPERIOR achieved an ATH price of 0.00055992 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SUPERIOR?
SUPERIOR saw an ATL price of 0.00002536 USD.
What is the trading volume of SUPERIOR?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SUPERIOR is -- USD.
Will SUPERIOR go higher this year?
SUPERIOR might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SUPERIOR price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 07:32:25 (UTC+8)

SUPERIOR (SUPERIOR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$110,429.92
$110,429.92$110,429.92

-0.96%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,913.77
$3,913.77$3,913.77

-0.96%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02785
$0.02785$0.02785

-24.30%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$194.89
$194.89$194.89

-0.94%

ChainOpera AI Logo

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$3.0825
$3.0825$3.0825

+17.74%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,913.77
$3,913.77$3,913.77

-0.96%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$110,429.92
$110,429.92$110,429.92

-0.96%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$194.89
$194.89$194.89

-0.94%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.5736
$2.5736$2.5736

-2.00%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.19343
$0.19343$0.19343

+1.21%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Lit Protocol Logo

Lit Protocol

LITKEY

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Revive Finance Logo

Revive Finance

REVIVE

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

JUICY Logo

JUICY

JUICY

$0.7776
$0.7776$0.7776

+3,010.40%

Jump Tom Logo

Jump Tom

JUMP

$0.00001742
$0.00001742$0.00001742

+246.32%

AEGIS Logo

AEGIS

AEGIS

$0.00671
$0.00671$0.00671

+235.50%

Monr Logo

Monr

MONR

$0.00000000000019076
$0.00000000000019076$0.00000000000019076

+234.43%

BitcoinOS Logo

BitcoinOS

BOS

$0.00847
$0.00847$0.00847

+69.40%