SUPERIOR (SUPERIOR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00004423 $ 0.00004423 $ 0.00004423 24H Low $ 0.00004461 $ 0.00004461 $ 0.00004461 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00004423$ 0.00004423 $ 0.00004423 24H High $ 0.00004461$ 0.00004461 $ 0.00004461 All Time High $ 0.00055992$ 0.00055992 $ 0.00055992 Lowest Price $ 0.00002536$ 0.00002536 $ 0.00002536 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -0.49% Price Change (7D) +3.99% Price Change (7D) +3.99%

SUPERIOR (SUPERIOR) real-time price is $0.00004439. Over the past 24 hours, SUPERIOR traded between a low of $ 0.00004423 and a high of $ 0.00004461, showing active market volatility. SUPERIOR's all-time high price is $ 0.00055992, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00002536.

In terms of short-term performance, SUPERIOR has changed by -- over the past hour, -0.49% over 24 hours, and +3.99% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

SUPERIOR (SUPERIOR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 400.31K$ 400.31K $ 400.31K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 443.91K$ 443.91K $ 443.91K Circulation Supply 9.02B 9.02B 9.02B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of SUPERIOR is $ 400.31K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SUPERIOR is 9.02B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 443.91K.