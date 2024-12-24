Sturdy Price (STRDY)
The live price of Sturdy (STRDY) today is 2.21 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 16.42M USD. STRDY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Sturdy Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 452.35K USD
- Sturdy price change within the day is +10.37%
- It has a circulating supply of 7.42M USD
During today, the price change of Sturdy to USD was $ +0.20782.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sturdy to USD was $ -0.6101339270.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sturdy to USD was $ +1.9040078200.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sturdy to USD was $ +1.406000423356502.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.20782
|+10.37%
|30 Days
|$ -0.6101339270
|-27.60%
|60 Days
|$ +1.9040078200
|+86.15%
|90 Days
|$ +1.406000423356502
|+174.88%
Discover the latest price analysis of Sturdy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+9.08%
+10.37%
-16.96%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Sturd is a lending protocol that accepts interest-bearing tokens as collateral, enabling yield farmers to take on up to 10x leverage! Lenders also receive a portion of yield farming profits to create the first positive-sum interaction where borrowers don't have to be charged interest to generate yield to attract lenders What makes your project unique? Sturdy is grounded in composability and creating a greater DeFi ecosystem as a whole. Sturdy integrates several protocols from across DeFi to provide yield farmers with leverage typically reserved for traders. Sturdy also held the title of the largest tokenless lending protocol on Ethereum for several months before airdropping $STRDY to our users and users from across DeFi. History of your project. Sturdy launched on Fantom of March 2022, launched on Ethereum in June 2022, has amassed over $30,000,000 in TVL at peak, released token to transition to DAO governance at the beginning of 2023 What’s next for your project? What can your token be used for?
|1 STRDY to AUD
A$3.536
|1 STRDY to GBP
￡1.7459
|1 STRDY to EUR
€2.1216
|1 STRDY to USD
$2.21
|1 STRDY to MYR
RM9.9229
|1 STRDY to TRY
₺77.792
|1 STRDY to JPY
¥347.3678
|1 STRDY to RUB
₽223.6962
|1 STRDY to INR
₹188.071
|1 STRDY to IDR
Rp35,645.1563
|1 STRDY to PHP
₱129.3513
|1 STRDY to EGP
￡E.112.8868
|1 STRDY to BRL
R$13.6799
|1 STRDY to CAD
C$3.1603
|1 STRDY to BDT
৳264.4044
|1 STRDY to NGN
₦3,426.3398
|1 STRDY to UAH
₴92.9968
|1 STRDY to VES
Bs112.71
|1 STRDY to PKR
Rs616.4574
|1 STRDY to KZT
₸1,154.0399
|1 STRDY to THB
฿75.7367
|1 STRDY to TWD
NT$72.2449
|1 STRDY to CHF
Fr1.9669
|1 STRDY to HKD
HK$17.1717
|1 STRDY to MAD
.د.م22.2547