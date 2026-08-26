STRD is the governance token of the Stride blockchain, functioning as a pivotal component of its decision-making structure. Holders of STRD have the ability to stake their tokens, earning rewards composed of both STRD and rewards derived from liquid staked tokens. This token lets users to participate actively in on-chain governance processes, including voting on matters such as validator selection and chain upgrades. Its core functions remain intact as Stride adopts Interchain Security (ICS). STRD holders can continue staking their tokens to receive rewards, a combination of both STRD and rewards derived from liquid staked tokens. This allows them to actively engage in on-chain decisions and voting processes, influencing choices like validator selection and upgrades. To ensure sustainability, the emission of STRD as staking rewards was decreased in half from the original tokenomics. A portion of staking rewards, 15%, is shared with the Cosmos Hub, fostering collaboration between the two ecosystems. The STRD token remains essential, serving as a pillar of governance influence and staking opportunities within Stride's evolving landscape.

What is Stride trading right now?

Current price: $0.01744136, with a price movement of -7.92% over the last 24 hours.

Is STRD attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume ($--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Liquid Staking Governance Tokens,Osmosis Ecosystem,Pantera Capital Portfolio,Liquid Staking peers.

How liquid is the Stride market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about STRD?

With 38137127.479817 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does Stride compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of $7.77 and ATL of $0.00804492 provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is Stride being traded today?

It recorded $-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Stride's long-term viability.