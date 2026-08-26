Steakhouse USDC V2 Price Today

The live Steakhouse USDC V2 (STEAKUSDC) price today is $ 1.031, with a 0.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current STEAKUSDC to USD conversion rate is $ 1.031 per STEAKUSDC.

Steakhouse USDC V2 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 96,648,697, with a circulating supply of 93.78M STEAKUSDC. During the last 24 hours, STEAKUSDC traded between $ 1.021 (low) and $ 1.033 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.05, while the all-time low was $ 1.005.

In short-term performance, STEAKUSDC moved +0.17% in the last hour and +0.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Steakhouse USDC V2 (STEAKUSDC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 96.65M$ 96.65M $ 96.65M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 96.65M$ 96.65M $ 96.65M Circulation Supply 93.78M 93.78M 93.78M Total Supply 93,781,835.33412099 93,781,835.33412099 93,781,835.33412099

The current Market Cap of Steakhouse USDC V2 is $ 96.65M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of STEAKUSDC is 93.78M, with a total supply of 93781835.33412099. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 96.65M.