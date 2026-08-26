Starcoin Price Today

The live Starcoin (STC) price today is $ 0, with a 0.72% change over the past 24 hours. The current STC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per STC.

Starcoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 69,245, with a circulating supply of 388.41M STC. During the last 24 hours, STC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.140777, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, STC moved +0.03% in the last hour and +0.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.38K.

Starcoin (STC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 69.25K$ 69.25K $ 69.25K Volume (24H) $ 6.38K$ 6.38K $ 6.38K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 69.25K$ 69.25K $ 69.25K Circulation Supply 388.41M 388.41M 388.41M Total Supply 388,412,356.0 388,412,356.0 388,412,356.0

The current Market Cap of Starcoin is $ 69.25K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.38K. The circulating supply of STC is 388.41M, with a total supply of 388412356.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 69.25K.