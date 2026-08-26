Stand With Crypto Fund Price Today

The live Stand With Crypto Fund (SWC) price today is $ 0.03050632, with a 2.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current SWC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03050632 per SWC.

Stand With Crypto Fund currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 30,506, with a circulating supply of 1.00M SWC. During the last 24 hours, SWC traded between $ 0.02965785 (low) and $ 0.03181277 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.25, while the all-time low was $ 0.01399517.

In short-term performance, SWC moved -0.73% in the last hour and +110.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 631.04.

Stand With Crypto Fund (SWC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 30.51K$ 30.51K $ 30.51K Volume (24H) $ 631.04$ 631.04 $ 631.04 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 30.51K$ 30.51K $ 30.51K Circulation Supply 1.00M 1.00M 1.00M Total Supply 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Stand With Crypto Fund is $ 30.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 631.04. The circulating supply of SWC is 1.00M, with a total supply of 1000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 30.51K.