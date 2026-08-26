Staked INV Price Today

The live Staked INV (SINV) price today is $ 10.95, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SINV to USD conversion rate is $ 10.95 per SINV.

Staked INV currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,472,574, with a circulating supply of 134.54K SINV. During the last 24 hours, SINV traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 11.46, while the all-time low was $ 7.82.

In short-term performance, SINV moved -- in the last hour and -- over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 488.78.

Staked INV (SINV) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.47M$ 1.47M $ 1.47M Volume (24H) $ 488.78$ 488.78 $ 488.78 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.47M$ 1.47M $ 1.47M Circulation Supply 134.54K 134.54K 134.54K Total Supply 143,293.4798971548 143,293.4798971548 143,293.4798971548

The current Market Cap of Staked INV is $ 1.47M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 488.78. The circulating supply of SINV is 134.54K, with a total supply of 143293.4798971548. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.47M.