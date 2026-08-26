Staked Cap USD Price Today

The live Staked Cap USD (STCUSD) price today is $ 1.078, with a 0.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current STCUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.078 per STCUSD.

Staked Cap USD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 84,179,573, with a circulating supply of 78.10M STCUSD. During the last 24 hours, STCUSD traded between $ 1.069 (low) and $ 1.082 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 7.28, while the all-time low was $ 0.466153.

In short-term performance, STCUSD moved +0.13% in the last hour and +0.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Staked Cap USD (STCUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 84.18M$ 84.18M $ 84.18M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 84.18M$ 84.18M $ 84.18M Circulation Supply 78.10M 78.10M 78.10M Total Supply 78,104,282.35233466 78,104,282.35233466 78,104,282.35233466

The current Market Cap of Staked Cap USD is $ 84.18M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of STCUSD is 78.10M, with a total supply of 78104282.35233466. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 84.18M.