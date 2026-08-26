Stafi Price Today

The live Stafi (FIS) price today is $ 0.00198715, with a 4.94% change over the past 24 hours. The current FIS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00198715 per FIS.

Stafi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 309,222, with a circulating supply of 155.61M FIS. During the last 24 hours, FIS traded between $ 0.00186886 (low) and $ 0.00200976 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.7, while the all-time low was $ 0.00126843.

In short-term performance, FIS moved +4.29% in the last hour and +24.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 22.69K.

Stafi (FIS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 309.22K$ 309.22K $ 309.22K Volume (24H) $ 22.69K$ 22.69K $ 22.69K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 309.22K$ 309.22K $ 309.22K Circulation Supply 155.61M 155.61M 155.61M Total Supply 155,609,685.4880697 155,609,685.4880697 155,609,685.4880697

The current Market Cap of Stafi is $ 309.22K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 22.69K. The circulating supply of FIS is 155.61M, with a total supply of 155609685.4880697. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 309.22K.